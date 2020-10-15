Pearl V Puri pens emotional note on father’s death: ‘Had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfil them ever’

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:10 IST

Television actor Pearl V Puri is devastated by his father Vipin Puri’s death. Pearl poured his heart out in an emotional note on Instagram and said that the tragedy has ‘broken (his) backbone’.

Sharing a picture with his father, Pearl wrote on Instagram, “I’ve lost my father. LATE SHREE MR VIPIN PURI. He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever Iam , it’s just one percent of what my father was but this ‘was’ have broken my backbone.”

Pearl talked about the unpredictability of life and urged everyone to do as much they can for their parents before it is too late. “I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata (Life is unpredictable). I had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfill them ever,” he wrote.

“For the first time in life I feel powerless aaj ehsas hua baap ka hona hi apne aap me bohot bada sahara hota hai , bohot taqat milti hai sirf unke hone se . Mere papa kehte they.. ‘sab kuch luta ke bhi agar seekh ya kuch seekhne ko mile to use sasta samjho’ learning is very important and aaj waqt ne mujhe ye sikha diya ki jab tak bhi maa baap hain unke saath rehna roz subah unka ashirwad lena unke saath waqt bitana bohot zaruri hai (Today, I understand what a privilege it is to have your father in your life. Just his mere presence gives you strength. My father used to say, ‘If you get to learn something even after spending everything, consider it worthwhile.’ Learning is very important and today, time has taught me that until parents are with you, it is important to spend time with them and seek their blessings every morning),” he added.

Also see | Gulshan Grover asks Nora Fatehi ‘Aati kya Khandala’ on India’s Best Dancer, her response leaves Shakti Kapoor in splits. Watch

Once again, Pearl urged everyone to spend time with their parents and shower them with love. “Aap sabhi se meri guzarish hai (I request all of you) please love your parents as much as you can and be with them no matter what. I love you dad, you are the best. #radhasoami,” he wrote.

Condolences poured in from members of the television fraternity. “So sorry about your dad .. May god give you and your family immense strength.. my deepest condolences,” actor Kishwer Merchantt commented on the post. “I’m so sorry for your Loss..May his soul rest in peace,” actor Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote. “My deepest condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in peace,” actor Rohan Mehra wrote.

Pearl, who has acted in shows such as Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, is best known for Naagin 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more