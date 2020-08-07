Pooja Joshi on co-star Sameer Sharma’s death: ‘I did not know I was chatting to him for the last time’

tv

Co-stars of late actor Sameer Sharma, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, are sharing their grief at his death. Shrenu Parikh talked about working with him and Pooja Joshi opened up about her last conversation with him. Shrenu worked with him on Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon while Pooja worked with him on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Pooja said, “We spoke to each on Instagram around July 21-22 asking him about the shoot of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and if he is shooting. He replied to me saying ‘no, I haven’t been called’ and we spoke that maybe the production house will call us during the last week of July. That’s the last conversation we had. We shot before lockdown and post that we did not work together. I had seen his videos on Instagram where he was in Pune. I didn’t even know that he had returned to Mumbai. I did not know I was chatting to him for the last time.”

“I got a call from someone saying informing me about his death and I was shocked. Initially, I thought it must be fake news, but then I called up people and inquired about him and realised he was actually no more with us. This is big shocking news for me. I am not able to understand what must have pushed him to take such a big step. The moment I heard the news, I went numb, I couldn’t believe that he took his own life. This year is so bad, “ she added.

Shrenu also told the daily in a separate interview, “I wasn’t in touch with him, but I have a bunch of beautiful memories of working together on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir for two years with Sameer. He was a great actor, I’ve been thinking about the old times when we worked together. He was jovial, cheerful always. He was such an intelligent person and you could discuss anything with him. Be it current affairs, what’s happening around the world, he would be so on his toes always. He was a very creative person and would crack intelligent jokes. I don’t know what pushed him towards it and what went wrong with him. I just really wish he did not take this step. It is so disheartening and heartbreaking. He was a gem of a person and very talented,”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sharma in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Ittefaq (2017), shared a photo of the actor on Instagram and wrote, “Really sad and unfortunate #RIPSameerSharma.” Actor Varun Dhawan, too, shared condolences on social media.

Actor Satyajeet Dubey also wrote on Twitter, “Rest in Peace brother #SameerSharma. I had bumped into him once at this bookstore that used to be in infinity mall called Landmark, i was 18, new in Mumbai. I recognised him from his television work. He smiled and i said ‘hi Sir’ He asked me ‘r u an actor?’ I said ‘yes’.”

“Then he replied saying ‘there’s a tv production house called SphereOrigins across the road, they’re looking for a young boy like you for a tv show, why don’t you go and test for it?’ I said ‘thank you, i must’ & he said ‘all the best, hope u get it’ n we both went our ways. I immediately crossed the road, met the casting director, auditioned and got the part. It was nothing big, a 6 days job and i got paid 18k but back then it was a big deal for me. It helped me sustain for one more month thanks to Sameer. He didn’t know me at all. But he was gentle & kind to me, & gave me a direction. Years after that he worked on a film called Ittefaq where my sister was working as an assistant director & she spoke abt this actor very fondly, till this point I didn’t even know his name,” he wrote.

Satyajeet added, “Quite stupid of me, i know. Nevertheless finally i got to know his name & remembered him fondly for helping me out, guiding me or however you want to put it. Sameer Sharma was a kind, gentle soul. I’ll always be grateful to him, will remember him with love and fondness. Today whn i read abt his passin away,all d memories,smal little details of that brief meetin wit Sameer that ws lost in some corner of my memry re-emerged.Thats d beauty of ppl like Sameer,thy touch u with thr kindness&sensitivity.Thnk u for makin my life better wit ur existence.”

