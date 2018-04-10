Preeti Simoes’ sister reacts to allegations, says won’t accept Kapil Sharma’s tweets

“Remember that we care.”

This is how Neeti, sister of Kapil Sharma’s alleged ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes’ sister, begins her Twitter address to the comedian.

Preeti and Neeti were accused of hampering Kapil’s career and his mental well being by the comedian’s friend, Firangi director Rajiev Dhingra. He talked to Mumbai Mirror and said, “Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him.”

Read: Preeti Simoes drove Kapil Sharma into depression, says comedian’s friend

In the tweet, Neeti vehemently defended herself and her sister. She wrote, “From the last 4-5 days we are witnessing a lot of people making false accusations on us.”

She added, “Probably the easy way out would have been us reacting in the same manner or our legal team you/your representatives a defamation notice since even you know there is no truth/proof to these allegations especially when you yourself have not messaged or just called us many times (in a sober condition) asking us to come back and help you out in a situation where you feel stuck, helpless but have also visited our house last month and met our entire family who got emotional seeing your state. We, as in the entire team and family, were working a way out to get back to you and sort everything (sic).”

There are spelling mistakes and discontinuity in the upper-lower case of words, which suggests that the post might have been written in an agitated state. She further said, “You went back home, and due to pressure which you shared with us, you disappeared. Now there is no way to contact you and help you.”

She also addressed the elephant in the room that everybody has been talking about. She pointed towards Kapil’s rumoured drinking habit. Neeti wrote, “I am very sure whatever you have said and accused us for has been under the influence of alcohol and people around you.”

Neeti said that they want to meet and help Kapil Sharma in the presence of the media, police and legal team. She said that the only condition for such a meeting would be that Kapil “won’t come under the influence of alcohol.”

At one point, she also called Kapil ‘bhaiya’ and said, “Hum aapki bahut fikr karte hain, and we all have moved on since a year accepting things as destiny.”

She also said, “We will neither react nor accept your tweets as we are not sure what state of mind you are in.”

It’s a long post and is likely to evoke reactions from Kapil’s side as well. Dhingra in the interview also claimed Preeti and Kapil were never in a relationship.