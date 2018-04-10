Preeti Simoes drove Kapil Sharma into depression, says comedian’s friend

Kapil Sharma’s life has become a cesspool of controversies, allegation and counter-allegations. After the comedian went on Twitter on Friday, posting a series of unsavoury tweets, both his personal and professional life has been under the scanner. Kapil also had a face-off with a journalist on the phone, which ended with both parties filing cases against each other. Kapil’s friend Rajiev Dhingra -- who also directed his film Firangi -- has now alleged that it has all been engineered by Preeti Simoes who was the creative director of Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Dhingra said Preeti and her sister Neeti are “responsible for driving Kapil into depression”. He also expressed fears that Kapil may harm himself. “Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him,” Rajiv told the tabloid.

He further said, “Not only is he unwell, even his mother isn’t keeping well and we are afraid he will harm himself.” He also hinted that the spat between Sunil Grover and Kapil may also have been staged by Preeti: “Bharti (Singh) told Preeti about Ginni and she would tell him that he is a star and deserves someone better than Ginni, a small-town girl. Sunil Grover was also used as a pawn towards that goal.”

Speaking to HT on Saturday, Preeti had instead hinted that the abusive tweets were handiwork of either Ginni or “some friend”.

“I am hoping it’s not Kapil who has posted these tweets. The Kapil I know is a very intelligent, bright, young and dynamic man. It’s most certainly his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath or maybe some friend, who is using his phone and doing all this. And if this is what Ginni and her one year with Kapil has brought him to, I feel sorry for both of them — Kapil for the choices he has made, and Ginni, because she didn’t know how to handle a Kapil Sharma,” Preeti had said.

While Rajiv insisted in the interview that Preeti was never romantically involved with Kapil, she herself had said that they were in a relationship for eight years. “When he broke up with me on a public platform and tweeted about another woman in his life, I could have taken out lot of dirt about our personal life, our equation and what he did to us, but I didn’t say a word,” Preeti had said.

