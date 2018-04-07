No new Family Time With Kapil Sharma this weekend, channel to show reruns

After the mess that was Kapil Sharma’s Twitter timeline on Friday, this will not come as a surprise to anyone. As expected, there will be no new episodes of Family Time With Kapil Sharma on air this weekend.

Sony will air reruns of The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday as no new episode has been shot this week. “Yes there are no fresh episodes of Family Time with Kapil Sharma this weekend,” a representative for the channel confirmed to HT on Saturday.

Kapil had a busy Friday afternoon when he took to Twitter to abuse media and ‘the system’ in an expletive-laden rant. From Salman Khan’s conviction in the blackbuck poaching case to journalists trying to defame him, Kapil vented about everything. When his followers asked him not to use indecent language on a public platform, he showered them with abuses as well.

He deleted the tweets and said his account was hacked. He deleted that tweet as well. On Saturday, however, he accepted that it was indeed him who wrote the tweets and that he has filed a police complaint against journalist Vickey Lalwani and his ex managers.

According to a report published by Spotboye on Friday evening, Kapil called Lalwani over the phone and hurled vulgar abuses at him. Him and another unidentified man accused the portal of causing him mental suffering by writing negative reviews about his show and threatened him with a lawsuit. Lalwani recorded the entire conversation and posted it on YouTube.

In an interview to ANI, Lalwani said Kapil is upset about the ‘negative’ stories about him. “Apparently he was upset about some stories against him. I was only doing my work. He called me, used abusive language and also said offensive things about my daughter. He handled his success very well but couldn’t handle his drop,” Lalwani said.

Kapil new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, opened to negative reactions from critics and audiences alike. Many found it boring and unfunny due to its new gameshow format and the television ratings proved the same. The show could not even make it to the list of top 15 most watched shows last week.

