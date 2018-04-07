Kapil Sharma files police complaint against journalist, producers of TKSS

Kapil Sharma has registered a police complaint against the editor of entertainment news portal, Spotboye for trying to extort money from him under the influence of the former producers of his show. The comedian shared image scans of the complaints on Twitter on Saturday morning.

The complaint, which quite recklessly also shows off his personal address, details all the alleged offences committed by Vicky Lalvani of Spotboye.com and producers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. “Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever..,” he wrote in the Twitter post.

The letter is addressed to the senior inspector of police, Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. The subject reads: “Threat to extort and harassment by news agency ‘Spotboye’-Mr Vicky on the insistence of ex managers Ms Neeti Simoes and Ms Preeti Simoes to cause mental and emotional suffering.”

In detailed pointers, it then introduces Kapil as a ‘successful anchor, stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor and producer’ who ‘provides high class entertainment through his shows’ that ‘enjoy a very good rating among viewers’. Slowly building up context it then details the roles of the producers on his show. Because the ‘work involved significant co-ordination’, Preeti and Neeti were hired to ‘manage some aspects of his shows.’ However, there were ‘serious gaps in their performance’ and as a result, ‘he was lost out on several commitments’ that caused him ‘extraordinary embarrassment at times.’

Then the letter moved on the Lalvani. It said that one of Kapil’s associates was ‘approached by a person and said to part with Rs 25 lacs’. The blurry letter reads ‘Spotboye’ as the culprit. ‘The person also explained they have a lot of personal information about my client and only a few knew this and that within a few days, (it will) eventually bring Kapil Sharma down,’ it added.

The complaint also details Kapil’s reaction to the alleged extortion. Kapil ‘brushed it as an unnecessary distraction’ as ‘he was never inclined to give in to such demands’, the demands they believe were made to ‘provoke him to react/respond.’

‘My client has not taken these rumours well ... (and he has been) disturbed by comments like ‘failed artist’, ‘celebrity out of control’, ‘choice of wrong life partner etc’, it adds. The final point reads: ‘This, my client understands, will go unabated until the demand for extortion will be settled and until then, he will continue to face the damaging consequences.’

According to a report published by Spotboye on Friday evening, Kapil called Lalvani over the phone and hurled vulgar abuses at him. Him and another unidentified man accused the portal of causing him mental suffering by writing negative reviews about his show and threatened him with a lawsuit. Lalvani recorded the entire conversation and posted it on YouTube.

In an interview to ANI, Lalvani said Kapil is upset about the ‘negative’ stories about him. “Apparently he was upset about some stories against him. I was only doing my work. He called me, used abusive language and also said offensive things about my daughter. He handled his success very well but couldn’t handle his drop,” Lalvani said.

All through Friday afternoon, Kapil was showering his followers and the media with abusive, expletives-ridden rant. He wished to be the prime minister so he could ‘hang all journalists spreading fake news,’ and defended Salman Khan after he was sentenced to five years in prison in the blackbuck poaching case.

