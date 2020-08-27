e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Rajesh Kumar on testing Covid-19 positive: There’s nothing to hide if you’re infected, it can happen to anyone

Rajesh Kumar on testing Covid-19 positive: There’s nothing to hide if you’re infected, it can happen to anyone

Actor Rajesh Kumar says he did not have any symptoms and only got worried when he started feeling lethargic and slowly lost his sense of taste and smell.

tv Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Rajesh Kumar will be seen next in the upcoming comedy TV show, Excuse Me Madam.
Actor Rajesh Kumar will be seen next in the upcoming comedy TV show, Excuse Me Madam.
         

Actor Rajesh Kumar, aka Rosesh Sarabhai of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has revealed that he has tested Covid-19 positive. He says he is asymptomatic and presently under home quarantine.

“I never had any of the common symptoms and didn’t even realise something was wrong till the time I started feeling lethargic. The first bout happened on August 20 and when it happened again the next day I decided to see a doctor. Slowly I lost my sense of taste and smell. It was on August 22 that I got my rapid test done and it came positive. Since then I’ve been in home isolation. I have been exercising and doing yoga daily. Things are fine just that at times my body requires rest,” says Kumar.

While he is constantly checking temperatures and his oxygen levels, he doesn’t want to make the situation sound grim. “Waise jab tak Corona nahi hota hai aapko tension hai, aur jab aapko hota hai to padosi so nahi paate,” he jokes. 

After his test results came positive, Kumar’s wife Madhvi, sons, Ahaan and Vyaan, and their house help also got tested. Their results came negative.

Meanwhile, he was shooting for his upcoming show Excuse Me Madam and had informed the team, who also got their test done. Their results too have come negative to his relief.

“I don’t know where I got this from, it can be from anywhere. Apart from shooting, I’ve gone out for other work too,” he says, adding that initially he worried whether he may have infected others as well. That’ when he came to know about his CT points that explain how much an asymptomatic patient can spread the virus.

He explains, “If your points come between 25 and 32 then you aren’t a spreader, mine is 27-28. But if your points are below 24 then you’re a super spreader and must take extra precautions.”

Kumar will get another test done soon. “If that comes negative I’ll start shooting... We need to talk more about the test and diagnosis to address the taboos attached to it and spread awareness. Let’s not scare others, rather help in the process of healing. There’s nothing to hide if you’re infected. You haven’t committed any crime. This can happen to anyone. We need to accept the situation, take maximum protection, support each other and keep working. Nothing should deter our spirits,” he signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

tags
top news
First accused in Pulwama chargesheet still sheltered by Pakistan: India
First accused in Pulwama chargesheet still sheltered by Pakistan: India
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands
Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In