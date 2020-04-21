e-paper
Ramayan: Raavan actor Arvind Trivedi originally turned down role, but Paresh Rawal convinced him to change his mind

Actor Arvind Trivedi initially turned down the role of Raavan in the cult TV series Ramayan, and had to be motivated by Paresh Rawal to take it up.

tv Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arvind Trivedi as Raavan.
Arvind Trivedi as Raavan.
         

Actor Arvind Trivedi, popular for having played Raavan on the cult television series Ramayan, initially turned down the role, and Paresh Rawal was the one who encouraged him to pursue the part. In an interview, Trivedi’s granddaughter revealed that the actor was working on a play with Paresh when he was offered the part of Raavan.

“When Ramanand Sagar told him that he will be playing Ravan,” his granddaughter told Mumbai Mirror, “Nana earlier rejected it because he was committed to the play. But then, it was Paresh Rawal ji himself who convinced Nana that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and that he should not give it a miss. He convinced and motivated him to take up the role and only then did he agree to do it.”

Also read: Raavan actor Arvind Trivedi watches Sita apaharan scene, has emotional reaction

Recently, a video of Trivedi emotionally watching a scene from the show was widely shared online. Ramayan is being re-telecast during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, more than 30 years after it originally aired.

The show catapulted its actors into stardom, and Trivedi was no different, despite playing the demon king Raavan. “People used to come and touch his feet and used to tell him that they are his die-hard fans,” his granddaughter added. She also recalled an incident when a couple asked the actor to bless their newborn child. When Trivedi was unable to personally visit them, he wrote back with a suggestion: that they name their daughter Vaidehi. They did.

