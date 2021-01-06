Rashami Desai dismisses rumours, says Vikas Gupta had nothing to do with her landing Naagin 4 role

tv

Actor Rashami Desai has dismissed rumours that Vikas Gupta had a hand in her getting a role in Naagin 4. Vikas can currently be seen on Bigg Boss 14 with Jasmin Bhasin, who departed from the show suddenly.

In an interview, Rashami said that she has no idea how the rumour started, but that she was hired for the show only because the channel and production house thought she’d be good for the part.

“My landing the role of Shalakha had nothing to do with Vikas Gupta,” she told The Times of India. “It was a decision completely taken by the channel and production house. I don’t know from where such rumours have emerged. Vikas is a friend and that’s why I am fond of him and no other reason.”

Previously, Bollywood Hungama quoted a source a saying, “It was Vikas Gupta who took the call to remove Jasmin Bhasin and replace her with Rashami Desai as Nayantara. Since then, Rashami Desai grew fonder of Vikas, they buried the hatchet, and this is also the reason why Rashami is strongly backing up Vikas during his journey in BB 14.”

Vikas and Jasmin aren’t on good terms on Bigg Boss 14. In a recent episode, she said that Vikas was kicked out of the show Khatra Khatra Khatra because he created a dispute. she said, “Aap nikale gaye the (you were thrown out). There were reasons, there were disputes. You created a dispute.” When Vikas objected, she added, “I don’t like the way you behave... the way you talk. I don’t see any truth in it. Pehle mujhe Vikas real lagta tha, abhi made-up lagta hai (I found Vikas real earlier but he seems all made up now).”

Rashami departed the show after it was halted due to the coronavirus lockdown. It returned with a new season in August 2020. Dismissing reports that certain actors were written out due to budgetary reasons, creative producer Mukta Dhond had told TellyChakkar, “I want to clarify that Nia and Rashami going out of the show has got nothing to do with budgets. Both the girls are like family and we will surely work with them in near future.”

