Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat confirm speculations: Yes, we are living separately

After seven years of togetherness, Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat have amicably decided to separate. The actors tied the knot in 2011, and this year they would have completed eight years in May.

“Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us,” read the official statement by Ridhi and Raqesh.

As per sources, things were not good between the two of them for quite some time, and they have been living separately, already. Their common friends knew about it and efforts were also made to mend the gap but apparently things didn’t fall in place.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of the popular TV show Maryada — Lekin Kab Tak in 2010, and soon became close friends. Both the actors have earlier spoken about how they felt connected from day one, and enjoyed spending time with each other. After a year of meeting, they decided get married. Riddhi’s brother, actor Akshay Dogra tells us that two years after their marriage, there were reports of them separating, which were false.

Talking to us, Akshay shares that his sister and Raqesh are doing well, and he still hangs out with both of them. About their separation, he adds that “life shouldn’t be treated dramatically, it’s a choice to live happily and coexist with love and compassion.”

Apart from their TV shows, Raqesh has been a part of Bollywood projects and has done quite a few films. Ridhi has recently shot for a short film that will be out soon.

