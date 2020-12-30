Rohit Roy on Kushal Punjabi’s suicide: ‘We treat a simple viral with medication but smile through mental ailments’

tv

TV actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide on Thursday and industry colleague Rohit Roy has said that it is sad how mental ailments are ignored. He added that actors, especially, pay a lot of attention to physical well-being but ignore mental well-being. It is being speculated that Kushal may have been depressed over his wife Audrey Dolhen’s refusal to shift to Mumbai.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rohit said, “In today’s age of beautifully packaged human beings, we spend lakhs to fortify our bodies but take our minds for granted. We treat a simple viral with medication but smile through mental ailments. Sadly, in India, people, especially actors, refuse to seek help because some believe seeing a psychiatrist is frowned upon. People suffering from depression refuse to take medication or go to a therapist saying ‘pagal thodi hun main’, and in the process alienate themselves and become more and more lonely.”

“I urge anyone battling depression or any other mental issues to reach out at the very onset. Don’t wait for it to pass.. it won’t. Seek counsel, talk to your family and friends, mental issues are nothing to be embarrassed about. I urge the government to open many more help centers which are widely advertised and easily accessible. If there is a movement to eradicate Polio, why can’t we launch something similar to reach out to people suffering from mental illness and those in need of help?” Rahul told the entertainment website.

Kushal was found dead in his Bandra apartment on December 26, following which the Bandra police registered an accidental death report. In a suicide note found at his apartment, Kushal had stated that no one was responsible for his death. Actor Chetan Hansraj in his statement to the Bandra police, said that Kushal felt alone and was unhappy staying away from his wife, Audrey Dolhen, and their son.

Producer and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram upon hearing about Kushal’s death and wrote, “Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed... Rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. you have served your time in hell.”

