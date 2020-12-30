Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena returns, asks Rashami if she faked not knowing about Arhaan’s child

tv

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 10:58 IST

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was one of the strongest contenders of Bigg Boss 13, returned to the house recently and slammed her best friend on the show – Rashami Desai. She was also seen flirting with Sidharth Shukla.

In a promo video for Monday’s episode, makers of the show have revealed that Devoleena will return to the house to bid farewell to her former housemates. She asks Rashami, “Arhaan ne aapse itni badi baat chupai. Pretend kar rahi thi ki aapko pata nahi hai? (Arhaan hid such a major thing from you, were you pretending that you did not know about his child?)”

She also reminded Rashami of what Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan and her family told her. “Pyar me itni andhi ho gayi ki do din me propose kar diya? Aapki family, Salman sir, sabne aapko kuch bola, aapne ek kaan se suna, dusre kaan se aapne nikal diya. (Are you so blind in love that you proposed in just two days? Salman sir, and your family told you something but you ignored it).”

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/aREPJhdQ39 — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 29, 2019

Rashami was shocked with Devoleena and told her, “Mujhe na tumse bhi darr lagta hai. (I fear you as well.)”

The video opens with Devoleena sitting on a throne-like chair, gazing at Sidharth, as he responds with a similar gaze. She says, “Dekhte rahiye na, bina blink kiye (Please keep looking at me, without blinking),” and he adds, “Bilkul. Wahi to kar raha hu (Exactly, that’s what I am doing).”

Devoleena exited the show midway in late November when her back pain aggravated and doctors advised her bed rest. She had sent Vikas Gupta inside the house, on her behalf, and he also spent a few days on the show.

Though Devoleena was earlier supposed to return to the show, last week, Bigg Boss announced that she won’t be returning as a participant because of her health.

