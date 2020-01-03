Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma wakes up in 2020, reacts to viral Friends New Year clip

tv

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:49 IST

Actor Noelle Sheldon, who played Ross and Rachel’s toddler daughter in the sitcom Friends, has paid homage to a scene in the show, in which Chandler and Monica joked about meeting her in the year 2020. In the season 20 episode The One With the Cake, Chandler and Monica record a video message for baby Emma, whose first birthday party they’re attending. Ross is making the video for Emma to watch when she turns 18.

“Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”‘ Chandler says, as Monica replies, “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”

Hi Emma, it’s the year 2020 pic.twitter.com/pc2ZoHju9d — UWAIS DRIS (@kindads) January 1, 2020

Noelle, who played Emma along with her twin sister Cali, shared a picture of herself on Instagram, holding a Central Perk coffee mug. In her tongue-in-cheek caption, she wrote, “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”

Chandler’s quote was widely shared on social media in the final hours of 2019, with many noting that if viewers were to begin watching the episode at a particular moment, Chandler’s line would coincide exactly with New Year 2020.

Friends ended after 10 successful seasons in 2004. After years of speculation, recent reports confirm that the six main cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry -- will reunite for a special unscripted reunion episode, possibly for the HBO Max streaming app.

Follow @htshowbiz for more