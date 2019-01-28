Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 winner Ishita Vishwakarma beats Sonu Gill, takes Rs 5 lakh and a new car home

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa ended yet another season on Sunday with Ishita Vishwakarma emerging as the winner after besting Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed. The 16-year-old took home a trophy, a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a car. Tanmay and Sonu emerged as the first and second runners-up at the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Ishita has been the youngest contestant ever on the show. A favourite of the stars who visited Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sara Ali Khan actually called mother Amrita Singh on the phone and made her hear Ishita’s performance.

“Yes, I was on the kid’s show, but I couldn’t do well then. I got eliminated in the top 12 round. I had cried so much while going back. That’s when I resolved that I will come back to the platform. I had even promised myself that I would do better and show the world my talent,” Ishita told Indian Express.

The show was judged by Wajid Khan, Shekhar Ravjiani and Richa Sharma, who replaced Sona Mohapatra during the show.

Post her big win, Ishita spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her stint on the reality show. Sharing that she hadn’t expected to win the show, the 16-year-old said, “I was the youngest in the competition. I never expected that I would win it. Honestly, it’s a big achievement for me. Everyone on the show was so talented. While I was said to be consistent throughout, I came to the show only with my raw music. My talent has been shaped and polished on the show. I have learned so much, and the growth was visible in my journey. I guess that’s what made me the winner.”

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:37 IST