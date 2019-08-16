Sacred Games 2 inspires hilarious ‘expectations vs reality’ memes online, see the best ones here
A contingent of fans seems to be disappointed by the second season of Sacred Games. Several memes, comparing the Netflix show’s second season to season one, have been shared online. See them here.tv Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST
While the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games has received positive reviews from critics, a contingent of fans seems unimpressed by the efforts of showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane and company. Some of them have taken to Twitter to share memes comparing season one to season two.
While one fan juxtaposed pictures of Saif Ali Khan with his famous petrol pump attendant doppelganger, another fan posted images of Leonardo DiCaprio and compared him to Himesh Reshammiya. That is the basic idea behind these memes. Another popular example was of Deepika Padukone and Sunil Grover, both dressed as Mastani from the film Bajirao Mastani.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Pic-1 how you thought sacred games season 2 will be— Pushpraj Dubey (@Raj_DwiWEEDi) August 15, 2019
Pic-2 how exactly it is😑#SacredGamesSeason2 #SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/kSLCatzOA8
#SacredGamesS2— Rockey Bhai 😍😍 (@yashArmy8055) August 15, 2019
season 1 😍
Season 2 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6CYGrc3gJ6
Sacred Games— Prajwal (@bprjwl) August 15, 2019
Season1 VS Season2😂#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/kcVWe1gJek
Sacred Games Sacred Games— ⚽️Raees Happu-God Of Thunder⚽️🔨🔨 (@HappuDroga3) August 15, 2019
Season 1 Season 2#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/uBzjJyaHII
**My review**— Keshav | केशव (@aryaKeshav) August 15, 2019
#SacredGamesS1
Vs
#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/G79zuFWrfN
To whomsoever it may Concern 🙏🏽#SacredGamesS1— Ankush (@_James_Bong) August 15, 2019
Vs.#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/u5VWpl9XVA
#SacredGamesS2— Yubraj (@KaNaukar) August 15, 2019
Scared Games:
Season 1 Season 2 pic.twitter.com/zpMkWFW3iZ
Sacred games. Vs Sacred games— Addy (@imr_addy) August 15, 2019
Season 1 Season 2 pic.twitter.com/DBNCIf1Hwz
Sacred games season 2#Expectations vs #Reality pic.twitter.com/rWud2FUGdT— Too_Deep (@TooDeep12) August 15, 2019
Sacred Games Season 1 Vs #SACREDGAMES2 pic.twitter.com/mdtQb6m1vD— Laliya (@Lala_The_Don) August 15, 2019
The second season of Sacred Games has eight episodes, all of which were released on August 15. Co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, season two stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. The plot follows Saif’s cop character Sartaj Singh, as he tries to uncover a mass conspiracy, and foil a possible terror attack on Mumbai. Meanwhile, Nawaz’s character, the formidable gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, recounts his life story in flashback.
While several fans have expressed disappointment online about the change in tone of the new batch of episodes and glitches with the subtitles, critics have been positive. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the second season 4.5 stars out of five, noted, “The second season of Sacred Games is a perceptive examination of how individuals work within organisations; of how everyone, regardless of their position, is in some manner or the other controlled by someone else.”
