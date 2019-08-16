Sacred Games 2 inspires hilarious ‘expectations vs reality’ memes online, see the best ones here

tv

While the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games has received positive reviews from critics, a contingent of fans seems unimpressed by the efforts of showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane and company. Some of them have taken to Twitter to share memes comparing season one to season two.

While one fan juxtaposed pictures of Saif Ali Khan with his famous petrol pump attendant doppelganger, another fan posted images of Leonardo DiCaprio and compared him to Himesh Reshammiya. That is the basic idea behind these memes. Another popular example was of Deepika Padukone and Sunil Grover, both dressed as Mastani from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Pic-1 how you thought sacred games season 2 will be

Pic-2 how exactly it is😑#SacredGamesSeason2 #SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/kSLCatzOA8 — Pushpraj Dubey (@Raj_DwiWEEDi) August 15, 2019

Sacred Games Sacred Games

Season 1 Season 2#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/uBzjJyaHII — ⚽️Raees Happu-God Of Thunder⚽️🔨🔨 (@HappuDroga3) August 15, 2019

Sacred games. Vs Sacred games

Season 1 Season 2 pic.twitter.com/DBNCIf1Hwz — Addy (@imr_addy) August 15, 2019

The second season of Sacred Games has eight episodes, all of which were released on August 15. Co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, season two stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. The plot follows Saif’s cop character Sartaj Singh, as he tries to uncover a mass conspiracy, and foil a possible terror attack on Mumbai. Meanwhile, Nawaz’s character, the formidable gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, recounts his life story in flashback.

While several fans have expressed disappointment online about the change in tone of the new batch of episodes and glitches with the subtitles, critics have been positive. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the second season 4.5 stars out of five, noted, “The second season of Sacred Games is a perceptive examination of how individuals work within organisations; of how everyone, regardless of their position, is in some manner or the other controlled by someone else.”

