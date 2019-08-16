Sacred Games fans can’t get over that ‘Guruji ka pyaar bhi mila’ scene, post shocked reactions on Twitter

tv

Now that fans have had a day to binge the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, reactions are flooding in. Needless to say, this story contains spoilers for Sacred Games season two, so proceed only if you’ve seen the episodes, or don’t care about having one, very surprising scene spoiled.

In episode five of season two, titled Vikarna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Ganesh Gaitonde is lured by Pankaj Tripathi’s Guruji, after being introduced to his teachings by Trivedi. Gaitonde is in a particularly vulnerable spot in his life, and Guruji senses this. While in the beginning their equation is shown to be purely ‘guru-shishya’, as the episode goes on, it is revealed that Guruji and Gaitonde develop a sexual relationship as well. This is shown in a quick shot of Guruji and Gaitonde having sex.

Guruji’s ashram is shown to be a sexually fluid place, with unexpected orgies around the corner. Guruji himself is shown engaging in sexual activity with not just Gaitonde, but also his aide, Batya, played by Kalki Koechlin.

“After watching Sacred Games 2, ‘Guruji ka pyaar’ will have an entire different meaning,” one person said.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the Sacred Games 2 scene, and share their shock:

After watching Sacred Games 2, "Guruji ka pyaar" will have an entire different meaning. — Mohammed Aamir Qureshi (@imMAQ_) August 15, 2019

That part of Sacred games Guruji se pyaar mila 😂 — Anubis. (@i_m_rathore) August 16, 2019

#SacredGames

If Gaitonde represents Bhagwan

And Guruji represents all those Babas

You'll realise something pic.twitter.com/QbsEPCiZHf — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) August 15, 2019

Guruji is apna desi thanos. #SacredGames — Gajendra (@Airavta) August 15, 2019

Season 1 : Cuckoo ka Jadoo

Season 2 : Guruji ka Jadoo. #SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGamesSeason2 #SacredGames — Yogesh Mithoon (@MithoonYogesh) August 15, 2019

The second season of Sacred Games was released on August 15. While the critical reviews have been positive, fan reaction has been more mixed. Several people have pointed out that there are issues with the subtitles. Others have compared season two unfavourably to season one. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the second season 4.5 stars out of five, noted, “The second season of Sacred Games is a perceptive examination of how individuals work within organisations; of how everyone, regardless of their position, is in some manner or the other controlled by someone else.”

