Sacred Games fans aren’t in sync with season 2, complain about ‘shoddy’ subtitles on Twitter

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:19 IST

Fans of Netflix’s Sacred Games seem to be displeased about the English subtitles in the second season, which was released on August 15. Several people took to Twitter to complain that the subtitles were out of sync.

Sacred Games is Netflix’s first Indian original series, filmed predominantly in Hindi, with bits of Marathi, English and other languages thrown in. The default language is Hindi, with an option for English as well.

Shortly after the release of season two, several people pointed out that the English subtitles seemed to be out of sync with what was being said. “Are the English subtitles on the episode 2 of Sacred Games out of sync for anyone else?” one person asked on Twitter. Others pointed out that the subtitles for the second episode were out of sync by about 20 seconds. “Is it just me or are the English subtitles for Sacred Games season 2 are kinda.... Shoddily done.”

Journalist Vir Sanghvi wrote that he was ‘struggling’ to watch the second season, and that he had also experienced problems with the subtitles.

One fan complained, “I can’t finish watching sacred games 2 because the English subtitles aren’t in sync with the sound.” Others commanded Netflix to ‘please fix’ the issues as soon as possible. The official Netflix customer care account tweeted that they are ‘aware of the situation’ and are working on it. “Thanks for reporting this issue to us! We’re currently aware of the situation and are working to resolve this as quickly as possible! At this time we do not have an ETA as to when this will be resolved,” the tweet read.

@Netflixhelps fix the subtitles in sacred games season 2. It's like the capernuam movie all over again. Will have to pirate to see it before anyone does anything about it. 🙄 — Tiffany (@TiffanyBurb) August 15, 2019

I can’t finish watching sacred games 2 because the english subtitles aren’t in synch with the sound. @Netflixhelps please hurry and fix it because i need to feed my addiction lol — ☀️ (@b2_source) August 14, 2019

Are the English subtitles on the episode 2 of sacred Games out of sync for anyone else? — p (@maxprat) August 14, 2019

Ugh @NetflixIndia sync the goddamn subtitles on Sacred Games! — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) August 14, 2019

@netflix Sacred Games S2E02 subtitles are not synced properly, showing up a few seconds too early..I have checked on multiple devices.#SACREDGAMES2 — Urooj Hussain (@suno_Urooj) August 14, 2019

Is it just me or are the English subtitles for Sacred Games season 2 are kinda.... Shoddily done. — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) August 15, 2019

Hey @NetflixIndia the subtitles for ep2 sacred games s2 is off by like 20 seconds. Please fix, Thanks. #SACREDGAMES2 — @shrinjoyr (@shrinjoyr) August 14, 2019

Yes. The subtitles were out of sync https://t.co/0WcV0zmmNb — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) August 15, 2019

While the critical reviews for the hotly anticipated season two of Sacred Games have been positive, fan reaction has been more mixed. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the second season 4.5 stars out of five, noted, “The second season of Sacred Games is a perceptive examination of how individuals work within organisations; of how everyone, regardless of their position, is in some manner or the other controlled by someone else.”

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 14:03 IST