Sameksha Singh marries singer Shael Oswal in Singapore, says ‘I have said goodbye to the industry’

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:22 IST

TV actor Sameksha Singh tied the knot with singer Shael Oswal in Singapore on July 3 and hinted at not being seen in front of the camera anymore. Sameksha had flown to Singapore in February to shoot for Shael’s song Tere Naal and have been stuck in the scenic location since then.

Talking about how she wishes to lead her life post marriage, Sameksha told Times of India in an interview, “I came to Singapore in February 2020 for the shoot of another song with him, titled ‘Tere Naal’, and bas uske naal hi reh gayi (and just stayed besides him). I have no plans of returning to Mumbai now and have said goodbye to the industry. I will get into scriptwriting, direction and production, and want to revive the production house set up by my father-in-law.”

Opening about why they chose to tie the knot on July 3, she said, “That date is auspicious for us, as it marks the birth anniversary of Shael’s father, who passed away in 2016. We opted for a simple ceremony at a local gurudwara (in Singapore), which was attended virtually by our families.”

The two had first worked together on the song Makhmalii Pyaar, which was sung by Shael and featured Sameksha in the music video. “He had approached me for the song after seeing my photographs. While he says that he fell in love with me almost instantly, I had no feelings for him. During the course of the song, however, we got talking and grew closer. He is the biggest blessing in my life,” she said.

Sameksha has a 10-year-old son from a previous marriage while Shael has two teenage children with his ex wife.

Sameksha has worked in several Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu films and a few in Hindi and Kannada as well. She has also played prominent roles in TV shows such as Porus, Tantra, P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.

