Saumya Tandon bids a tearful goodbye to her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team: ‘End of a beautiful journey’

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:28 IST

Actor Saumya Tandon is leaving Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after five very successful years with the show. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share videos and notes of thanks for her co-stars and team on her last day.

Saumya shared five videos from her last day. The first one showed all her co-stars--including Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud--singing a sweet song for her. Standing in between all of them, Saumya gets visibly emotional and even breaks into tears when talking about Aasif. She said that he has spoiled her forever.

“End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji . The video work is from @raajjchatterjii and Ganesh,” she wrote.

Saumya’s fans also wished her farewell. “All the very best for your future projects. Gonna miss Anita Bhabhi badly. Seriously watching you in this role is always a pleasure,” wrote one. “How Beautiful .... The show won’t be the same without you ... But I’m sure will see you in Films and Web Series soon,” wrote another.

Saumya’s co-star Shubangi Atre said that it will be difficult to find a replacement for Saumya. Speaking to SpotBoye, she said, “We are really going to miss her as Anita Bhabi. She looked perfect as Gori Mem and she portrayed the character extremely well. I totally respect her decision and agree to the reason for her quitting the show also. Because I also personally feel that every actor has their own journey. It’s not necessary that if a show is running for 15 years, so an artist will be a part of the show for the same years. Everyone wants to grow and explore. Also, we can’t deny the fact that after some years everybody reaches a saturation point. Honestly, I also came to know about this news today that she has quit the show. Although I was hearing that she may leave but there wasn’t any confirmation. I wish her best for her future endeavours. She is a great actor and I wish her all the success.”

