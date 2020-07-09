Saumya Tandon’s hairdresser on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain tests positive for Covid-19

tv

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:49 IST

The hairdresser to television actor Saumya Tandon on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has tested positive for Covid-19. The hairdresser will now be under home quarantine until the end of the month.

Pinkvilla reports that Saumya has not been on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for a week and did not come into contact with the hairdresser. The hairdresser, along with other crew members and staff, had tested negative before the shoot of the show resumed. However, she tested positive on July 7.

Binaefer Kohli, producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, said, “It is extremely unfortunate that a personal staff member of our artist has contracted the virus. The staff member was tested and a day before the shoot, the report came out negative. The artist and her staff member have not been shooting with us for over 6 days now.”

“As we were to start shooting with the artist, a test was done once again, and the reports of the staff member came positive. Neither the artist nor her personal staff has been on the sets for a week now. All our artists, crew members, and staff are fine, and we have recommended them to immediately self-isolate in case they exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the virus,” she added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds to Pooja Bhatt’s ‘proof’ video, bows out of feud with hope that ‘patriarchy ends’

Meanwhile, Saumya has taken a pay cut, as the television industry has been majorly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain recently resumed the shoot, with precautions including sanitising the set and wearing protective masks and gloves.

Recently, Saumya shared a behind-the-scenes pictures from the set and emphasised the need to not only give the team credit but also help them. “When we work it’s never just one person. It’s team work. In bad times we need to , we have stand by our team, especially people who work under us. Let’s protect them, let’s be kind. Urge all producers, employers everyone , let’s help our staff. We will never be rich if it’s not shared with everyone around. #mondaymotivation let’s protect our staff,” she wrote on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more