Shehnaaz Gill's father responds to rape charge, claims he was home all day, has CCTV footage as proof: report

Shehnaaz Gill’s father responds to rape charge, claims he was home all day, has CCTV footage as proof: report

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santosh Singh Sukh has responded to the rape allegations against him. He spoke to local Punjabi channels where he claimed he had the proof to prove the allegations wrong.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:59 IST
HT Entertainment News
HT Entertainment News
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shehnaaz Gill with her father Santokh Singh and (right) brother Shehbaz.
Shehnaaz Gill with her father Santokh Singh and (right) brother Shehbaz.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular star Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santosh Singh Sukh was in the news after a case of rape was filed against him in Punjab. Now, responding to news reports, he has said he had sufficient proof to prove the allegations wrong.

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the Jalandhar-based victim had gone to Santokh’s house in Beas on May 14 to meet her boyfriend. She alleged that he took her to his car on the pretext of making her meet her boyfriend, and then raped her at gunpoint. A case was registered on May 19 after she filed a complaint.

He spoke to a local news channel on the issue. Bollywood Life, in its report, said that Santokh has mentioned that he was at his home the whole day when the lady in question has alleged the incident took place. He added that his home was covered by CCTV and there was sufficient proof. He had added that the lady is a divorcee with a child and had been wanting to marry one Lucky Sandhu, who was also her business partner. He, in turn, had known Lucky for a long time and had advised both of them to solve their personal issues on their own.

Denying reports that he had been absconding, he said that he has CCTV footage to prove his innocence. He added that even the area where the alleged incident had taken place is also under CCTV surveillance. While Santokh is in Punjab, his children - Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaz Badesha - are in Mumbai.

On Thursday, speaking to SpotboyE, Shehbaz had rubbished the allegations. He had said, “Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab Police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proof that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for recording of it.”

Also read: Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula did not touch mom Mona Shourie’s room for six years after her death: ‘That void will stay forever’

Adding further, he had said he did not know the complainant. He said, “I really don’t know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai from quite sometime now. But all we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon.”

