Shehnaaz Gill’s father retracts statement that he would never speak with her again, claims he said it in a fit of anger

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:26 IST

TV personality Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santok Singh Sukh, has retracted his vow to never speak with her, following a dispute. Santok had expressed his anger with his daughter, claiming in several interviews that she did not meet him and her family on recent a trip to Punjab.

In a new video, posted on a YouTube page called Shehnaaz Shine, he said in Hindi, “I felt embarrassed in front of my friends. But she is my daughter and I love her a lot. I know I will be upset with her for some time but I cannot be angry for too long.” He also clarified that he has her manager’s number.

In an earlier interview to Tellychakkar, he’d said, “I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life!” He’d added, “Shehnaaz shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him.”

He said that he had promised family members to introduce them to her, but she’d refused to do a meet-and-greet, leaving him red-faced in front of his community.

Shehnaaz was in Punjab recently, to shoot a music video with her former Bigg Boss co-contestant and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

