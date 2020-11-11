Shehnaaz Gill’s father vows to never speak with her again: ‘I do not have her manager’s contact number to reach out to her’

tv

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 07:56 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santosh Singh Sukh has vowed never to speak with her again. He is upset that even though she was in Chandigarh earlier this week to shoot for a music video, she did not visit her family, who were just two hours away.

Santokh said that he found out only through the media that Shehnaaz was in Chandigarh. He added that he does not even have her manager’s number to get in touch with her.

Talking to Tellychakkar.com, Santokh said, “Shehnaaz shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him.”

“Now when will we get a chance to see her, even I do not know, as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life!” he added.

Santokh also shared that Shehnaaz turned down his request to pose for pictures with the children of family friends. “I have a few family friends whose kids wanted to get pictures clicked with her as they love her, however, when I requested her she refused saying that there will be too many people and that she doesn’t have time for that. She should at least meet her fans in Punjab if she has come here,” he said.

Also read | When Boney Kapoor confessed to his ex-wife that he was in love with Sridevi: ‘I couldn’t hold myself back’

Shehnaaz was in Chandigarh with actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she was linked with during their Bigg Boss 13 stint. The two, lovingly nicknamed SidNaaz by fans, were in the city to shoot for a music video. Pictures and videos of them chilling together went viral; in one, they were seen dancing together, along with singer Tony Kakkar.

Recently, Shehnaaz was seen as a special guest on Bigg Boss 14, and played fun games with the contestants. Sidharth, meanwhile, was seen as one of the ‘seniors’, along with actors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more