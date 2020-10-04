e-paper
Home / TV / Shweta Tiwari shares photo of cake baked by daughter Palak, reveals plan to ‘pamper’ herself on birthday

Shweta Tiwari shares photo of cake baked by daughter Palak, reveals plan to ‘pamper’ herself on birthday

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak baked a special birthday cake for her. Sharing a video, she called herself the ‘luckiest mom’ in the world.

Oct 04, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Palak baked a birthday cake for her mother, Shweta Tiwari.
Television actor Shweta Tiwari turned a year older on Sunday and her daughter, Palak Tiwari, tried to make her quarantine birthday as special as possible. Shweta took to Instagram stories on the eve of her birthday to share videos of Palak baking her a cake.

Shweta, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, says in one of the videos, “Aaj mere isolation ka aakhri din hai, kal se main azaad hongi. Bahar Lovu kuch kar rahi hai. Chal ke dekhti hoon, kya kar rahi hai (Today is the last day of my isolation, I will be free from tomorrow. Lovu is doing something outside, let me see what she is up to).”

The camera shows Palak at a distance, in another room. She tells her mother that she is baking a birthday cake for her. Shweta says ‘awww’ and expresses her excitement to finally be in the same room as Palak, once her quarantine ends.

“Kal main bahar jaungi, apne aap ko pamper karungi (Tomorrow, I will go out and pamper myself),” Shweta said. She also shared a photo of the pink-coloured cake baked for her by Palak and called it yummy.

“What a cake! Amazing cake! Main iss duniya ki luckiest mom hoon, mere jitna lucky koi bhi nahi ho sakta (I am the luckiest mom in the world, no one can be luckier than me),” she said in a video shared on Instagram stories, in which she was seen relishing the cake.

Also read: Nick Jonas asks Priyanka Chopra for a signed copy of her memoir, she says ‘I love you babu’ in reply

Palak recently signed her first film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra, is said to be inspired by true events and is the first of a horror-thriller franchise. It revolves around Rosie, an employee at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, co-produced by Vivek Oberoi, will also feature a newcomer in a prominent role. The film will go on floors in December.

