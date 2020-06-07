Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas join Black Lives Matter protests: ‘No justice, no peace’

tv

Actor Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas joined the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles on Saturday. Sophie, who is pregnant with her first child, stepped out wearing a mask and bearing a protest sign.

Both Joe and Sophie were dressed in black outfits and joined other protestors with their friends. Sophie’s sign read ‘while silence is violence’. She shared pictures and videos from the protest which shows people lying on the ground with their arms on their backs. It was how African American man George Floyd died when a white policeman put his knee on his throat, suffocating him to death. Floyd’scustodial killing launched protests against racism and police brutality across the US and other parts of the world.

Sophie and Joe also raised slogans of ‘no justice no peace’ with other protestors. “Black Lives Matter,” Joe captioned his post. He has been sharing regular posts about the movement to raise awareness. “Heartbroken again at the news of another man’s life senselessly being taken. We MUST do better. Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,” he had shared in a recent post.

Sophie had earlier shared a poster for Black Lives Matter and wrote, “My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option. While my voice is not one that needs to be heard, I want to highlight some of those we should listen to...”

In February, news broke that the couple were expecting their first child together, but they are yet to confirm it themselves. Sophie has been mostly staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic and is only ever seen taking a stroll around her home with Joe.

Jonas and Turner married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. They held a second wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, over the summer.

