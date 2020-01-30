Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo shares pic before 4th surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia: ‘This is a big one’

tv

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing a fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition which affects development of the teeth and bones. The 17-year-old actor, who plays Dustin Henderson in the Netflix sci-fi series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

“Surgery number 4! This is a big one!” Matarazzo captioned his pre-surgery selfie taken at a hospital. With an aim to help people with the condition, the actor founded an organisation named CCD Smiles in 2017.

“To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org,” he continued in his post. Back in March 2019, Matarazzo shared a similar selfie ahead of surgery number three.

Matarazzo’s post has since been flooded with words of encouragement from his co-stars. Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven in the hit series, wrote to him: “good luck love!!! sending my love gate.” Cara Buono, who portrays Karen Wheeler, said: “Sending you supernova good vibes. Love you.” Matthew Cardarople, who appeared as Keith in three episodes, added: “You’re super brave and strong man. Good vibes to you.”

Back in 2017, he shared a smiling photograph of himself with a note that read: “Yo dudes! A little pre-op pic before my oral surgery today. One step closer to having my own real teeth eventually.”

Gaten is one of the most popular faces of Netflix’s hit series. In the latest season, the scenes between Dustin and Steve and Dustin’s song with his girlfriend Susie was a big hit with the fans.

