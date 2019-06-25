Stranger Things cast says franchise has evolved with age

After a gap of almost two years, the cast of Stranger Things is back in action to woo the audience with the upcoming third season of the science-fiction horror drama.Without revealing any spoilers, actor Gaten Matarazzo, best known for his role as Dustin Henderson in the show, has promised that the latest season will offer a lot of interesting elements.

“It has been a great journey. We catered to people who got nostalgic while watching our show and then there were children who love watching other kids in the show. Now the new season is coming soon. I would say it is well written and has a lot to offer,” Matarazzo, 16, said at a fan gala here on Monday ahead of the launch of the third season of the Netflix series.

Actors Noah Schnapp (14), Sadie Sink (17) and Caleb McLaughlin (17) were also present at the event, but the crowd of fans cheered loudest when Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown marked her presence via a special video message.Brown plays an important role of Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities in the The Duffer Brothers’ directorial Stranger Things.

Talking more about the new season, Sink said: “It is interesting to see how the franchise has evolved with season three because the dynamics between the characters have changed now. Also, everyone is growing up, so that has also changed the dynamic a little bit too.”

While promoting their show, the young actors unleashed their fun side on the stage, which was had the backdrop of the show’s theme. From Noah grooving on the stage to Matarazzo making weird and funny expressions, the two-hour long interactive session was quite a treat for the fans.

To engage the audience, the organisers had installed several gaming zones and food stalls at the venue. The cast was also honoured with traditional Japanese outfits which were presented to them by famous Japanese celebrities Yuko Oshima and Jun Itoda.

Season three of Stranger Things will stream from July 4.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 12:59 IST