Sunil Grover launches new show Dhan Dhana Dhan, says he is willing to work with Kapil Sharma. See pics

It has been a year of acrimony, public fights and disputes but it seems there is still hope that Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma may bury their differences and come together. Sunil, who launched his new show Dan Dana Dan on Wednesday evening, said he is open to a reunion. “I wish Kapil Sharma great health. I hope he concentrates and devotes time to his health. If God wants us to reunite, then why not? Right now I am busy devoting my entire energies towards this new show,” he said.

Sunil was at the preview of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live along with Kapil Dev, Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Ali Asgar, Samir Kochhar, Archana Vijaya and Shibani Dandekar here on Wednesday, when he was asked about reconciling with Kapil. He said, “I really had a nice experience whenever I have worked with him. Kapil is a very talented artiste and he makes people laugh through his performances. I pray for his good health and I hope he will continue doing his job. God willing, we will definitely work together.”

Asked of his show compete with other comedians and Kapil’s new show Family Time, Sunil said: “There is nothing like competition. If more artistes come forward to make people laugh, then it is good for the audience as they will have less tension in their lives. Laughter and happiness are necessary for our country. So the more people laugh, it is more beneficial for their health.”

When asked if he has seen Kapil's new show, Family Time with Kapil, Sunil said, “No, I haven’t been able to watch the show as I was busy with my shoot for this one.”

BARC released the television ratings for the past week on Thursday and Family Time with Kapil is quite low on the chart. With an impression of 7088, the show ranked 16th on the list for top shows for the week. However, Kapil’s show ranked above other non-fiction shows, offering the silver lining that he needs.

“I am playing the character of professor LBW in the show. It stands for Launda Bhatinde Wala. It’s a new show where we have combined comedy with cricket. The effort is to make people laugh while giving them information about cricket matches and it will be whole new experience for the audience.”

