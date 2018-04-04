First pics from Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde show Dan Dana Dan out. There’s MS Dhoni too

Even as comedian Sunil Grover is all set to launch his new web show, Dan Dana Dan, on Wednesday evening, his co-star from the show Shilpa Shinde shared their first look early this morning. Dan Dana Dan is a Jio original show aiming to present a mix of cricket and comedy for the Indian Premiere League 2018 season and will begin streaming this weekend.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa wrote, “There is no replay, no third umpire, no second inning in real life. So be happy and keep everyone happy. Hope we will be successful in our little efforts of bringing smile on your faces in this stressful life..Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover.”

Enjoying work with @WhoSunilGrover pic.twitter.com/kKLHC9XjnH — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 3, 2018

Sunil, who shot to fame after playing the characters of Gutthi and Dr Mashahoor Gulati on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, has teamed up with Kapil’s former colleagues Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and TV actor Suyyash Rai, apart from Shilpa for the new show. Cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag are also likely to join the show but there is no confirmation as of now.

Sugandha Mishra also shared a few pics from the sets:

Preeti Simoes also shared pictures from the sets of the show. Sugandha dons a T-shirt saying “Jadeja” while Suresh Menon is seen wearing a T-shirt that says “Dhoni”.

Check out some more pictures doing the rounds online:

