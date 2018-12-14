Sushmita Sen posts cosy new picture with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has shared a new picture with her boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl. The two are seen in a selfie, pouting at the camera.

“#thebeckoning @rohmanshawl #us,” Sushmita captioned the photo. The two post loved-up pictures with each other regularly on social media.

Sushmita celebrated her 43rd birthday with her mother Shubhra, brother Rajeev, daughters Renee and Alisah, and Rohman in Dubai recently and shared pictures from the party. “I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa’s lap!!! perrrrrrfect!!!! THANKYOU soooooo much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness & blessings!! I have read every single birthday msg & never felt more loved!!! Sharing #birthday #memories,” she captioned photos. She captioned her photo with Rohman as “Life”.

Rohman also wished Sushmita, “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan. I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !!#SS. I LoVe YoU #forever !!” Sushmita had replied in kind by reposting a photo of them together amd writing, “(I LOVE YOU MOREEEEE MY JAAN) yours, Birthday Girl!!! #myfirstrepost.”

