Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Dayaben aka Disha Wakani says she may not return to the show

TV actor Disha Wakani aka Dayaben, who was on maternity leave from the popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for quite some time now, has disappointment in store for the fans of the popular show. In a recent social media post, she wrote that while she wants to return to the show, “circumstances” are not in favour.

She wrote Instagram over the weekend, “Everyone is telling me to come back on show especially you all peoples. I really missed the trkmoc . I likely to come on show. But circumstances doesn’t favour this . Thanks for understanding and supporting me ! Keep loving and watching Taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah . #Dishadiloves #trkmoc. (sic)”

Disha became a mother last year in November. In 2016, Disha tied the knot with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, Mayur Padia. Daughter Stuti is their first child.

Follow @htshowbiz for more