Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta has a near-death experience in Tanzania. Read details

Actor Munmum Dutta, who stars in SAB TV’s hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji (aka Babita Iyer), had a life-threatening experience while on a holiday in the African nation, Tanzania. She was climbing the famous mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, as part of the trek, when she suffered a claustrophobia and panic attack.

Munmum shared the experience on her Instagram with pictures, detailing out how after the day 2, at the camp, up in the mountains, she had an attack and had to be brought down. She mentioned how the pitch darkness of the mountain gave her severe claustrophobia and how she nearly fainted. She wrote: “This was DAY 1 of the climb. With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. But you can never be prepared for everything. And in my case it is my severe case of claustrophobia which I didn’t count before the climb. But the mountain taught me.”

“The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. And that’s when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset. Couldn’t thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters, the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain.”

“This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO and not without with the team of @kiliwarriors. #Tanzania #Kilimanjaro #travel #expedition #whyihike.”

She has shared pictures from day 1 and day 2 experiences, before her panic attack. Later, she shared pictures from a visit to a national park. Munmun was very thankful to the team at her tour who really helped her in her most trying times.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in news for other reasons too. The hit TV show has still not been able to find a replacement for Disha Vakani, the actor who hit limelight essaying the role of character Dayaben in the series.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 13:05 IST