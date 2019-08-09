Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Show’s Jethalal Dilip Joshi says no personal bond with Disha Vakani but hopes for her return as Dayaben

tv

TV actor Dilip Joshi, famous for playing Jethalal in hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has in an interview, said that he hopes Disha Vakani returns to the show as Dayaben. He also added that though they have worked together for many years, they are connected to each other only professionally. Disha took a break from the show two years ago, when she had a baby.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Dilip said that his attitude on whether or not Disha would return as Dayaben has always been ‘never say never’ though he also added that if it doesn’t happen, life would still go on and that one has to adjust to it. On the question of how he would adjust with new onscreen wife Daya, he said: Well, I don’t know, they say - ‘Never say never’. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I’m hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that).”

He, however, added that he is prepared for a change, if it were to happen. He said, “Life is life, it goes on. If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There’s no option.” Reflecting on Disha’s presence in the show, Dilip said she was best suited for the job. “I think she owns this character. She has worked hard for 9 and a half years. Obviously! (no actress can replace).”

However, he added that despite having worked together for so long, they do not share any personal connection. “There was no personal bond between us. We only have professional communication. (Like) I congratulated her when she delivered the baby. Or in between, if it’s her birthday I message her. But it’ll be wrong on my part to talk to her about work.” He was, nonetheless, hopeful of her return and said: “Hopefully, Daya’s entry will be there. That’ll be exciting.”

Through much of 2019, fans have been speculating about her return. While producer Asit Modi has reportedly been in talks with the actor, matters have been stuck over issues such as remuneration and work hours. In the meanwhile, there has been much talk about a possible replacement for Disha. Actor Vibhuti Sharma’s name has appeared in the media. However, there is still no confirmation from the makers.

