The Hound of Game of Thrones was homeless before the show release, reveals ‘I was in a tent and stealing food occasionally’

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:29 IST

Actor Rory McCann, who impressed the audience with his role of The Hound in the global hit series Game Of Thrones, has revealed that he was homeless and stealing food until he bagged the project. During the Game of Thrones Reunion Special, which will only be available on the Game of Thrones: Seasons One to Eight DVD box set, Rory shared that his life was very different before he started shooting for the show.

“Two years ago I was in a tent - literally in a tent and stealing food occasionally. Eventually I got a job and sorted myself out, but then suddenly I’m getting driven around in a nice car in the biggest and best show in the world; just shows how your fortunes can change. Amazing. I managed to go back there and pay my library fines,” Rory said.

He was joined on stage by the Stark family including Sean Bean (Ned Stark on the show), to share various comical anecdotes from filming the record-breaking HBO blockbuster. Based on George RR Martin’s novel series, A Song Of Ice And Fire, and created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the Game Of Thrones television series concluded with its eighth season earlier this year.

A few days ago, actor Emilia Clarke said she was pressured and coaxed to say ‘yes’ to nude scenes on projects following her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, where she was occasionally seen nude. Clarke has, however, been quick to shut down producers who won’t respect her boundaries, reports variety.com.

“I’m a lot savvier with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing,” Clarke said in a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. She added: “I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your ‘Game of Thrones’ fans’. And I’m like, ‘F-you’. I feel like I’ve seen enough now to know what is actually needed.”

Clarke recalled filming intimate scenes on the Game of Thrones set, saying that she found nude scenes “terrifying”. She said how former co-star Jason Momoa acted as her mentor during the filming of Season 1.

“It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways. Because Jason had experience, he had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this, he was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be and this is how it’s not meant to be, and I’m going to make sure that’s the way it goes,’” Clarke said.

