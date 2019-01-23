TV actor Ashiesh Roy suffers paralytic stroke, admitted to ICU

Veteran TV actor Ashiesh Roy, who has acted in shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Remix and Banegi Apni Baat, has been admitted to ICU after suffering a paralytic stroke. He has a clot in his brain and is unable to move his left side, according to a report by entertainment portal Spotboye.

The actor was supposed to report for a shoot but when his driver arrived to pick him up, he found Ashiesh couldn’t move. The driver rushed him to a hospital where he was admitted to ICU. He was operated for a blood clot in his brain in August last year.

Writer-producer Vinta Nanda shared the news on her Facebook page. “URGENT: Ashiesh Roy I’m told by Promita Mukherjee is in #ICU at #CriticareHospital in #Juhu. Does anybody have contact with his family? Please connect with Promita. Cine & TV Artistes’ Association Amit Behl Odie Khan Suneel Sinha,” she wrote.

Speaking to Bollywoodlife, CINTAA joint secretary Amit Behl said, “He had a paralytic stroke on the left side. The driver reached in the morning to pick him up but he couldn’t move. So the driver got him into CritiCare, but they were not admitting him, because there was no consent from the family. Then our zonal head Tina Ghai reached over there, she called the doctor and got him admitted. The medication has started.”

Ghai said in the report, “When the driver reached his house this morning, Ashiesh told him that his left arm is locked. This is the second time in just two years that he has got a paralytic stroke. He is not on a ventilator but his left side has been affected. He is talking and is aware of what has happened. A brain scan has been done, the report by evening will determine the future course of action.”

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 09:06 IST