Home / TV / Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy director all set to reunite for a web series

Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy director all set to reunite for a web series

The web series will be written by Sandeep Vanga and directed by KVR Mahendra, who directed Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand’s maiden film, Dorasaani.

tv Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:48 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Vanga’s best known collaboration remains Arjun Reddy.
Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Vanga’s best known collaboration remains Arjun Reddy.
         

Actor Vijay Deverakonda along with his brother Anand Deverakonda are set to join hands with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga for a yet-untitled web series.

As per a report by The News Minute, Vijay and his brother are set to join hands for a web series which will be written by Sandeep Vanga and directed by KVR Mahendra, who directed Anand’s maiden film Dorasaani.

The show will be produced by Vijay for a leading OTT player. Recent reports suggested that Vijay has already pitched the idea to Aha, the new streaming platform for Geetha Arts.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual actioner Fighter. In the film, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said. Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing a 2020 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi.

Vijay also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna in the pipeline. The film, which will take off after the release of Fighter, will be produced by Dil Raju.

Vijay’s last release was World Famous Lover, in which he played a writer. The film, which bombed at the box-office, also starred Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa in key roles.

