Vivek Dahiya on Covid-19 crisis: We’ve become one entity, one force

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:48 IST

Sharing his perspective on the coronavirus crisis, which has confined him to home, actor Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram to put out a long ‘dear diary’ note, talking about how the pandemic has got everyone “stuck in a limbo until the cure is discovered”.

While he acknowledges the several lives it has cost and the havoc it is causing, he feels that there is a silver lining in how “it’s the first time over a long period that all of us stand together against one enemy”.

The 35-year-old actor adds in his note, “All the financial, political, religious wars, petty riots and difference of opinions have come to a standstill. Irrespective of nationality, we all stand by one another, sending out warnings, alerts and creating awareness. There is a strong global wave of empathy... I feel the countries have never been so united the way as they are now. We have become one entity, one force. It is human kind vs Covid-19.”

Dahiya tells us that since he’s so used to working out and being outdoors, the first two days of social distancing were frustrating for him. “But now, I’ve come to terms with it and I’m using my time constructively. I’m watching a lot of content, I’m reading, I’m doing my workout at home, and it’s actually not bad,” says the actor, whose maiden web show has just been launched.

Meanwhile, he’s also enjoying being pampered by his wife, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, which is evident through his social media updates. They recently shifted to a new home, and they are “spending quality time” with each other. “It’s a forced break, but it’s good. Otherwise, a city like Mumbai can take a toll on you .... You’re always mobile, hardly staying at home. This has really made us stay at home, think about life, and plan the rest of the year. That’s what I want to do... Plan how I want to spend the next six or nine months,” he signs off.

