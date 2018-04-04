Ye Hain Mohabbatein’s Shireen Mirza can’t find a home in Mumbai: Because I’m Muslim, single, actor

Shireen Mirza, who plays the villain in Star Plus’ popular soap opera, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, is struggling to find a home in Mumbai. The actor has posted a long message on Facebook describing her situation.

She says she is being denied a home because the landlords do not want a Muslim, a bachelor or an actor as a tenant. Read her full post here:

“I don’t deserve to get a house in Mumbai because I’m M B A

- MUSLIM, BACHELOR, ACTOR.

This pic was taken when I came here with a dream of living in Mumbai and now After spending almost 8 years in this city this is what I get to hear.. Firstly, Yes I’m an Actor and I do not Smoke or drink and I have no criminal records. So, How can they judge my character on the basis of my profession??

Second, I’m a bachelor and when I call brokers they ask me higher rents for the flats which are available saying Pay extra or u won’t get it since ur a Bachelor. My question is nuisance can be created by families too??? Third, I called up another person and they ask me wether I am a Hindu or a Muslim and reverted back with an answer that Muslims are not preferred. They also mentioned that take the flat on ur friend’s name who’s not a Muslim. I mean what’s in a name??? There’s no difference in the blood.

Renting or buying a property in the city that never sleeps. Mumbai which prides itself on its cosmopolitan character is divided on basis of religion, profession and marital status?? I’m shocked to see that Mumbai which has given me so much that I don’t stop praising about Mumbai by calling it Aamchi Mumbai still doesn’t have a place for me and so many of us coming from out of town still struggling with identity crises.

With a heavy heart and after many refusals my question is

Do I belong to this city ??

#supportandshare”

Shireen plays Simmi on the show and has lived in Mumbai for eight years. She also posted a picture from when she first arrived in the city.

A few years ago, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi had also alleged he was refused a NOC by a housing society in a posh Bandra area to purchase a flat in the building, only because he was a Muslim, a charge denied by the society.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar had also claimed the same some time later. “I wanted to buy a flat in Bombay and it wasn’t given to me because I was a Muslim and I read the same about Saif (Ali Khan). Now, I mean, if Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi cannot get a flat in Bombay because they are Muslims, then what are we talking about?” Shabana had said.

