Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai actor Priyanka Kalantari is glowing in her pregnancy photoshoot, see pics

Actor Priyanka Kalantari, best known for her role in popular sitcom Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has shared fresh pictures where she is seen posing for a pregnancy photoshoot.Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the happiest person. Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon #youmakemyworldgoround #boyorgirl.” Priyanka is seen wearing floral white and pink gown in one set of the pictures. View this post on Instagram This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person💕 Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional 💖 Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon🧘🏻‍♀️🤰💕 #youmakemyworldgoround #boyorgirl💙💗 . Outfit : @the_adhya_designer @akashidesignerstudio Sharing another set of pictures where she poses with husband Vikas Kalantari, Priyanka wrote, "When silence is stronger than words You are and always will be my reason to smile.The perfect husband and the perfect father-to-be #iloveyou." While Vikas is in an all-black ensemble, Priyanka is seen in a golden gown .  Thank you my instafamily for always being there and being so supportive Its almost impossible to express the happiness @vikaaskalantri and me are experiencing at this stage.Waiting for our tiny tot to come and complete our world #mothersdiary," she wrote alongside the picture.Ever since, she has been sharing her experience through the journey as she gears up to welcome the new addition to her family. Yes I have been reading all the lovely messages that you guys have been sending and want to say that we are very grateful and overwhelmed with the kind of love you’ve expressed for our little one . Thankyou and a big hug to all🤗🤗💋💋 #mothersdiary Pic 📷 : @vikaaskalantri . Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Priyanka has also worked in Rang Badalti Odhni. 