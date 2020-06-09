‘Unlock 1.0 had to happen to bring life back on track’

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:55 IST

Actor Gajraj Rao breathes cinema! He loves his work and enjoys every bit of it. “See, if you will not love and enjoy your work means you are in a wrong field. I have been in advertising for long and enjoyed every bit of it. Then, in 90s, when I took up acting, it took me to another level and gave the recognition that we all want in our lives,” he said over the phone.

Approving Unlock 1.0, Gajraj wants people to still be cautious. “In all these months I evolved as a person, now I have become more enduring and don’t hurry on issues. Unlock 1.0 had to happen to bring back life back on track but as responsible citizen we should not rush and let’s take things slowly as ultimately markets, places of worship, restaurants are not going to go anywhere. So, as and when things get better one can socialise like before.”

Talking about his last release and his conventional yet modern character, Gajraj said, “Though the central issue of ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’ was homophobia yet it was out-and-out a family entertainer. Playing conservative Shankar Tripathi was completely a different experience. I have been a bit sceptical with both my projects be ‘Badhaai Ho’ or ‘SMZS’ but the makers conviction made me so very confident. And see, how both the characters were an instant hit and lauded by the audience and at the same time contented me as an actor,” he said.

His next ‘Maidaan’ with actor Ajay Devgn and co-produced by Boney Kapoor was being partially shot in UP, Mumbai and Kolkata. “This film of mine was supposed be extensively shot in April but lockdown happened. After months of hard work, the makers have got a huge set made in Madh Island, Mumbai but heavy rains due to cyclone Nisarga damaged much of it. To cope with all the damages, work may start soon and if the makers ask me to join in 15 days, I will sure join because they are much more knowledgeable than me and they have already suffered so much. So, with all proper guidelines we can start the shoot.”

Gajraj is also busy reading scripts for digital as well as films. “I have a number of scripts to read and give a nod but I am taking my time. The digital platform is booming so I too wish to a part of it. However, I have already become a part of it as my film ‘Lootcase’ is getting an OTT release. It’s a comedy drama and we hope it will be liked by all.”