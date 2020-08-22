e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

US Presidential Elections 2020: ‘Designed to distract US’ citizens from their real troubles,’ Harris responds to Trump’s remarks

US Presidential Elections 2020: Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden who was also present in the interview said he was shocked and had never heard any former president use attack any female lawmaker using this kind of language.

us-elections-2020 Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:16 IST
hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Senator Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee.
Senator Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee. (Bloomberg)
         

Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris responded to US president Donald Trump’s remarks where the latter had called her ‘nasty’ and ‘meanest’ US senator by saying that the president will say anything to hide his administrative failures.

Speaking to ABC’s David Muir, Kamala Harris said, “There is so much that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is designed to distract the American people. Whatever he is doing everyday is about neglect and negligence and it has harmed the American people.”

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden who was also present in the interview said he was shocked and had never heard any former president use attack any female lawmaker using this kind of language. He said that Trump’s actions reflect on his incompetence.

Donald Trump earlier had said that he was slightly surprised when he heard that Biden had picked Harris as his running mate.

“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate,” Trump said in reference to the questioning of US Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh over allegations of sexual misconduct in 2019.

Kamala Harris, former attorney general and California senator, will go head-to-head against Mike Pence when the US goes into polls on November 3rd.

tags
top news
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
Bengal govt to go ahead with Ganga Sagar Mela despite pandemic threat
Bengal govt to go ahead with Ganga Sagar Mela despite pandemic threat
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day, to call manager as well
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day, to call manager as well
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In