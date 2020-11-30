e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / US Presidential Election / Donald Trump says 2020 election was probably least secure ever

Donald Trump says 2020 election was probably least secure ever

Earlier in his first post-election result interview, Trump told Fox News the entire world is watching over what is happening in the US. “I have to start by saying the whole world is watching, and nobody can believe what they’re seeing.”

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 08:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sakar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sakar
Washington
US President Donald Trump during a brief appearance in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US on November 24, 2020.
US President Donald Trump during a brief appearance in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, US on November 24, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The November 3rd presidential elections were probably the least secure American polls ever, US President Donald Trump alleged Sunday, a repeated claim which has found very few takers and has, so far, not been able to stand legal scrutiny.

“Our 2020 Election, from poorly rated Dominion to a Country FLOODED with unaccounted for Mail-In ballots, was probably our least secure EVER!” Trump said in a tweet on a day the recount of votes in two Wisconsin counties witnessed President-elect Joe Biden maintain his lead over the incumbent.

“We have some big things happening in our various litigations on the Election Hoax. Everybody knows it was Rigged. They know Biden didn’t get more votes from the Black community than Obama, & certainly didn’t get 80,000,000 votes. Look what happened in Detroit, Philadelphia, plus!” Trump alleged in another tweet.

Earlier in his first post-election result interview, Trump told Fox News the entire world is watching over what is happening in the US. “I have to start by saying the whole world is watching, and nobody can believe what they’re seeing.” “And you have leaders of countries that call me, say, that’s the most messed-up election we have ever seen. You start with these machines that have been suspected, not allowed to be used in Texas, the Dominion machines, where tremendous reports have been put out,” Trump said.

“We have affidavits on -- from many people talking about what went on with machines. They had glitches. You know what a glitch is. A glitch is supposed to be when a machine breaks down. Well, no, we had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account. “And these are glitches. So, they’re not glitches. They’re theft. They’re fraud, absolute fraud. And there were many of them, but, obviously, most of them tremendous amounts, got by without us catching,” he alleged.

Mainstream US media and election officials have dismissed the allegations. Most of his lawsuits in several courts have fallen apart.

“What’s going on in this country is not to be believed. I could say some very strong words, where this country has gone over the last 10 or 15 years. But it’s not to be believed. And we were changing it. If I got in or get in, we will very quickly have deals with Iran. But now they are going to give the ship away. They will pay hundreds of billions of dollars to Iran,” he said.

Trump reiterated that China does not want him to be the president of the United States. “China didn’t want me in, because we were beating China so badly. Now they are going to go -- China actually, actually stated -- you probably heard it -- two days ago, we want a deal with the United States, but we don’t like America first. And now the Democrats are saying, oh, we won’t use America first,” he said.

“America first is exactly what it is, America first. We have to take care of ourselves first, and then we can help others. But we have to take care of ourselves first, or we won’t have a country,” he rued.

tags
top news
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief
Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
UGC plans to make it easier for IoEs to set up off-campus centres
UGC plans to make it easier for IoEs to set up off-campus centres
‘Poor captaincy’: Gambhir not happy with Kohli’s handling of Bumrah
‘Poor captaincy’: Gambhir not happy with Kohli’s handling of Bumrah
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In