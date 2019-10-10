12 schoolchildren injured as buses collide in Sonbhadra

varanasi

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:48 IST

Twelve schoolchildren were injured, two of them seriously, when a school bus overturned after colliding with a Roadways bus near Tendu bridge under the Robertsganj police station limits in Sonbhadra district on Thursday, the police said.

The school bus was coming from the wrong direction when the accident took place on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road , said Mithlesh Mishra , inspector of the Robertsganj Kotwali police station. The schoolchildren were in the age group of 6 and 13 years, he said.

Mishra said all the children were rushed to the hospital after the accident and given treatment. It is being probed as to why the driver took the bus wrong side.

The two children, who suffered serious injuries, were still under treatment, the police said, adding that the school bus was transporting the students of Sant Kinaram School, Robertsganj.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 20:48 IST