Fake websites created, BHU puts alert message on own site

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:07 IST

“Attention please: This is to inform that fake websites mimicking BHU website are reported. Please beware of such masquerading sites and ensure that you visit only our official URL that is http://bhu.ac.in,” reads a message posted on the home page of the century-old Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The BHU administration has posted the alert after getting to know that websites claiming to be that of BHU were created.

A senior official of the BHU said that around two and a half years ago, a cheat created a fake website mirroring the website of the BHU. However, he only changed the recruitment section and posted a fake advertisement for several vacancies in various departments of the university. Then too, the university administration had put up an alert message about fake websites.

BHU computer centre coordinator Vivek Kumar Singh appealed to users, including students, parents, research scholars and teachers to check websites for authenticity and never trust any messages posted on sites masquerading as real sites.

