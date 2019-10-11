e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Girl dies, 124 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in UP’s Ballia

Villagers and doctors suspected leakage in water supply pipeline may have caused contamination. 85 people were treated in the village, 39 others were admitted to a government hospital.

lucknow Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
10-year-old girl died on Friday and 124 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water supplied from a water tank at Miyaa Ka Baagicha village in Rasada area of Ballia district.
10-year-old girl died on Friday and 124 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water supplied from a water tank at Miyaa Ka Baagicha village in Rasada area of Ballia district. (HT File)
         

A 10-year-old girl died on Friday and 124 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water supplied from a water tank at Miyaa Ka Baagicha village in Rasada area of Ballia district over the last two days, health department officials said.

While 85 people were treated in the village, 39 others were admitted to a government hospital, an official said on Friday. Villagers and doctors suspected that leakage in the water supply pipeline may have caused the contamination.

Dr Veerendra Kumar, the medical superintendent of the community health centre, Rasada, said two teams were deployed to treat the patients suffering from diarrhoea which was caused by consumption of contaminated water.

After treatment, their condition was improving, the official said. Dr Kumar said the villagers had now been told to drink only boiled water. Chief medical officer Dr PK Mishra inspected the village and instructed the health department officials to provide the best care to the patients.

.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:43 IST

tags
top news
Security beefed up in Punjab districts following terror alert
Security beefed up in Punjab districts following terror alert
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Air may be ‘very poor’ by Sunday in the national capital
Air may be ‘very poor’ by Sunday in the national capital
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
Good green policies make for good politics: Arvind Kejriwal
Good green policies make for good politics: Arvind Kejriwal
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Lucknow News