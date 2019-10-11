Girl dies, 124 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in UP’s Ballia

lucknow

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:05 IST

A 10-year-old girl died on Friday and 124 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water supplied from a water tank at Miyaa Ka Baagicha village in Rasada area of Ballia district over the last two days, health department officials said.

While 85 people were treated in the village, 39 others were admitted to a government hospital, an official said on Friday. Villagers and doctors suspected that leakage in the water supply pipeline may have caused the contamination.

Dr Veerendra Kumar, the medical superintendent of the community health centre, Rasada, said two teams were deployed to treat the patients suffering from diarrhoea which was caused by consumption of contaminated water.

After treatment, their condition was improving, the official said. Dr Kumar said the villagers had now been told to drink only boiled water. Chief medical officer Dr PK Mishra inspected the village and instructed the health department officials to provide the best care to the patients.

.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:43 IST