Sexual harassment charges: BHU prof sent on long leave

varanasi

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:06 IST

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration on Sunday sent zoology department professor Shail Kumar Chaube on long leave and decided to refer the matter of complaints of sexual harassment against him back to the executive council, the university’s public relations officer said.

After the university administration announced the decision, a group of students ended their sit-in at the BHU gate. They were demanding termination of Chaube’s services. Earlier in the day, BHU VC Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar held a dialogue with the protesting students.

A group of 36 female students lodged a complaint against Prof Chaube in October 2018 alleging that the professor made obscene gestures and passed vulgar comments during an educational tour last year.

BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh said, “On reconsideration of the matter, it has been decided by the university authorities to refer it back again to the executive council for a review of its decision and till that time Prof Shail Kumar Chaube has been directed to proceed on long leave.”

Chaube has refuted all allegations levelled against him.

“All allegations against me are false. These charges were levelled by a few people envious of my progress. Along with me, three other professors, two lab attendants and a guardian also accompanied the students during the tour. I only delivered my duty as a teacher and a guardian of the students to ensure the success of the academic tour,” Chaube claimed.

On their return from the educational tour last year, a group of girls had filed a complaint with women grievance cell and also submitted the complaint to the BHU vice chancellor.

“Prof Chaube took us to the Nandankanan Zoological Park and then to the Konark Sun Temple (in Odisha). During the visit to the temple, he made obscene gestures and passed vulgar comments while explaining about the idols there,” the group of girls had mentioned in their compliant. Following the compliant, the VC had ordered an internal probe into the incident and suspended Prof Chaube. However, the executive council of the university reinstated Chaube after an eight-month suspension following an enquiry.

On Saturday evening, the students, mostly girls, started the sit-in at the BHU gate on Saturday evening in protest against the reinstatement of Chaube. On Sunday, they submitted an eight-point memorandum to the central university administration demanding the professor’s expulsion.

The agitating students demanded that the university administration should register an FIR against Chaube.

The students demanded the BHU administration to ensure that Vishakha guidelines were put up on the walls on the campus. The Vishakha guidelines are a set of procedural guidelines for use in India in cases of sexual harassment. They were promulgated by the Supreme Court in 1997.

They also demanded due representation of women in the executive council of the BHU. The students said the varsity administration should ensure that no disciplinary action is taken against students for participating in protests or else they would be bound to protest again.

Earlier, vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar, who heads the executive council, said, “Strict action has been taken against professor Chaube. He has been censured and this action has been included in his service record. He has also been given a strict warning.”

“After this action, Prof Chaube will never be able to hold any administrative position in any institution. He will also never be given the responsibility of academic tours,” he had added.

