Three cops among five arrested for liquor smuggling

Three police personnel were arrested for their alleged role in liquor smuggling on Tuesday, Chandauli superintendent of police Hemant Kutiyal said, adding that two liquor smugglers were also arrested along with them.

The SP said that inspector Mughalsarai Shivanand Mishra received information that English liquor was being taken to Bihar by car through the Audhyogic Nagar area. He reached there and searched the car. Five hundred and sixty-six bottles of English liquor were recovered.

As the search was on, one of the smugglers, Deepak, received a call on his mobile. Deepak asked his caller to help him. Soon, two constables, including Vaibhav Yadav and the Sonu Yadav, from Ramnagar police station, reached the spot and pressured the police to release the car and the smugglers in police custody. The two police personnel even manhandled with the police personnel, Kutiyal said.

He said that both the constables and the two smugglers – Deepak and Sandip Singh, residents of Haryana – were arrested. During interrogation, the duo revealed that the racket of English liquor smuggling was allegedly being operated by police constable Ajit Yadav deployed at the reserve police lines. They also revealed that the consignment of liquor was being taken to Bihar.

The SP said that a case was registered against both the constables and the two smugglers under relevant sections of IPC at Mughalsarai police station and they were produced in the court on Tuesday from where they were sent to the jail.

Kutiyal said that Varanasi senior superintendent of police Suresh Rao Anand Kulkarni was informed about the whole matter. SSP Kulkarni immediately suspended all three constables, including Sonu, Vaibhav, and Ajit on Tuesday evening.

He said that Ajit was suspended and was arrested. Later, he was handed over to the Chandauli police.

