We will bounce back fast: Jimmy Sheirgill

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:18 IST

Jimmy Sheirgill says that right now everyone must stay home and be safe. The entertainment industry will take long to restart but once it does, there will be no looking back!

“In our profession most things are touch-based. We work in big crews and closely coordinate with each-other and use metal-based equipment a lot. So, it will a lot of time to restart in the post-lockdown era. Right now, people are more focused on being safe! Once things will start, several minds will work and we will bounce back after rescheduling everything,” said the Lucknowite.

It has been over 40 days since he stepped out of his house. “It’s a strict lockdown here and I am spending time with my wife, son and father. Fortunately, we have permanent help, who stays with us. So, we are better off,” he said.

On how he’s spending time, he said, “Small-small things which we never do in our normal routines, are being taken care of. During the initial days, I finished all scripts for films, web-series and followed a good home-gym routine. But, after a few days, you start finding new activities. Now, I manage to do something new, organising something or rearranging stuff. I can say that I have become a more organised person during this period.”

Looking at the positive sides of it, he said, “A lot of good too has happened in this period. Our air and water quality has improved. In Mumbai, we are breathing such good air. I saw pictures of crystal clean Ganga at Rishikesh-Haridwar. We are spending quality time with the family. There is no point looking at it through a negative lens.”

Sheirgill was shooting for the sequel of his regional film ‘Shareek’ (means enmity) in Punjab, when the lockdown started. “In Punjab, strictness and curfew started a bit early, so we left on March 19. Once things re-start, we will first complete this film as we have to be in a look — beard and ‘pagdi’ (turban).”

Last to come on OTT platform was ‘Rangbaaz Phirse’ in December. “Officially, I can just say that Shareek-2 will be released. Otherwise, projects are there which will come but till their official announcements come I can’t talk about it. As actors, we keep doing our work, which, with God’s grace, is going well!”

He feels that the digital space, already in a good space, has boomed during the lockdown. “Its reach has become bigger and wider. Old content is being consumed.”

He has also produced a few films. “No, right now I am not doing anything. I did produce four Punjabi films but not anymore. It’s a full-time job; you may be acting somewhere and a film is being shot elsewhere. However, I have made it a point to do a Punjabi film every year.”