When junk craving kicks in

For those foods that marry oh so well with your binge-watching shows and movies, here are a few easy recipes

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:20 IST
Sammohinee Ghosh
Sammohinee Ghosh
(photo: istock)
         

It is absolutely essential for all of us to stay indoors. But what about the strange tug of war between the mind and the stomach? You crave a tub of cheese caramel popcorn, but your mind tells you that venturing out or ordering in is not an option. These chefs tell us how to strike a balance and whip up easy, satisfying and not-too-healthy recipes from the ingredients in our homes.

Italian Style Maggi
Italian Style Maggi

Italian Style Maggi

Ingredients: Maggi (1 packet), Oil (1 tbsp), Carrot (1/2 and, chopped), Green capsicum (1/2, chopped), Cabbage leaves (2, chopped), Garlic (3 cloves, finely chopped), Oregano (1 tsp), Chilli Flakes (1 tsp), Cheese (1 slice), Water (1/4th glass)

Method:

Cook Maggi. Take a separate pan and heat some oil in it. Add the finely chopped garlic and all other vegetables. Stir fry the veggies and then, add water so that the pieces are well-cooked. Now, add grated cheese, chilli flakes and oregano and your cooked Maggi. Toss it well and your Italian Style Maggi is ready.

-by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited

Prawn Fritters
Prawn Fritters

Prawn Fritters

Ingredients: Salt (as per taste), Coarsely ground pepper (2 tsp), Small Prawns (30 to 35 pieces), Vinegar (1 tsp), Finely chopped green chillies (3-4 pieces), A little bit of all-purpose flour, Egg (1 piece), Refined oil

Method: Marinate the prawns in salt and some vinegar. Add coarsely crushed pepper, chopped green chillies, egg and a scant bit of flour to the marinade to bind it all together. Mix the ingredients well. Now, heat enough oil in a wok to deep fry. Use a tablespoon to take a few prawns at a time and slide them into the hot oil. Fry these bhajias in batches and serve them hot with ketchup or any tangy chutney of your choice.

-by Rhea Mitra Dalal, owner and operator, Euphorhea Kitchen

Dolanna Kalladka Kaapi

Ingredients: Ghee 1 tsp, Cashews 12-14 pieces , Jaggery 3-4 tbsp, Instant coffee 2 tbsp, Sugar 1 tbsp , Warm water 3 tbsp

Market-bought vanilla ice cream

Method: Pour the ghee into a non-stick pan. Once hot, add the cashews. Let the cashews turn into a golden brown colour and then, turn the heat off. Now, add finely chopped or grated jaggery and mix. Turn the heat on but let the mix remain on a low flame until the jaggery is dark amber. Pour out the mixture onto a greased pan and allow it to cool and stiffen.

In a bowl, add coffee powder, sugar and warm water and beat vigorously using a whisk. Continue to whisk until it forms soft peaks like in a meringue.

Take three scoops of vanilla ice cream in a bowl, top it with your foamy coffee meringue and sprinkle a good amount of that jaggery praline.

- by Chef Shriya Shetty, Pupkins Kitchen, Mangalore

