Jhansi police cheers up kids of migrant workers with farewell gifts

Updated: May 25, 2020 12:34 IST

The children of migrant workers have undergone unimaginable physical and mental distress in the lockdown. Separated from their friends, hungry, thirsty and exhausted, walking in the heat for days with their tiny feet blistered, sometimes being dragged on suitcases, sometimes falling asleep on their mother’s shoulder, they are on an arduous journey to reach their native towns or villages, unaware of the terrible crisis that has suddenly snatched all avenues of livelihood from their family.

But if you hand them a toy, their eyes with light up with joy and excitement, even in these grim circumstances! Jhansi Police distributed toys among the children of migrant workers at the Uttar Pradesh –Madhya Pradesh border, on their way to their hometowns with parents, and succeeded in cheering them up. “We wanted to bring a smile on their faces, add some love and warmth in this cruel heat. It was such a joy to see them happy,” says Jhansi SP Rahul Srivastava.

Jhansi Police has set up tents for the families of migrants departing to various destinations in North India.

“We have made these tents hospitable. We have set up heat proof and water proof tents for migrant workers and their families. We want the children and women to feel comfortable before leaving for their destination. The scorching heat has compounded their misery. They have to wait for long hours at every border to proceed ahead. We serve them food and water, but we realise that small children don’t feel like eating much. They cry persistently, so we thought toys might cheer them up,” says Srivastava.

And the tiny tots did stop crying after they got toys to play with!

“Their mothers are already drained out by carrying them in this unbearable heat. Engaging kids could lessen the burden of these women,” says the SP.

Srivastava wants the migrant workers to carry back happy memories of the border. “The idea is to show our hospitality. They have been through a lot of hardships. We want them to take with them good memories of the police and the administration. It’s a happy feeling to win their confidence,” says the cop.